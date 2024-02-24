Qurain Martyrs Museum Holds Flag-Hoisting Ceremony

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Jales

KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Al-Qurain Martyrs Museum (QMM) held Saturday a flag-hoisting ceremony, as part of activities launched by Kuwait National Museum marking the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day.

The ceremony included inaugurating an exhibition titled "between peace and war" by plastic artists Fahad Al-Najjar and showcasing items of heritage Expo 965 team, in the attendance of Secretary General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar and assistant secretary general for NCCAL arts sector Musaed Al-Zamel as well as acting assistant secretary general for monuments Mohammad bin Redha.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Jassar said paying attention to the QMM is one of the council's top priorities as a historical landmark and a key symbolism of Kuwaitis' resistance during the brutal Iraqi invasion.

The exhibition involves some untraditional portraits to tell about the battle of Kuwaitis that took place on February 24 1991, in defense of their homeland, he added.

Meanwhile, Al-Najjar said he documents history and events through these portraits during the Iraqi invasion to be told by a generation after generation using some techniques.

The Kuwait National Museum continues celebrations on national days at the QMM and other museums for a week. (end)

