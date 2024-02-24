Racing Legend Wilson Fittipaldi Dies At 80

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Wilsinho Fittipaldi, fondly known as Wilson Fittipaldi Junior, passed away at 80, leaving behind a legacy from his celebrated journey through three Formula 1 seasons.



Wilsinho, with his brother Emerson, founded Copersucar, the sole Brazilian team in F history. He had been receiving medical care since December.



His burial is scheduled for Sunday at São Paulo's Cemitério da Paz. Before the burial, a special homage will occur at the Interlagos circuit during the Paulista motorsports event.



Here, a fire truck will carry Wilsinho's coffin around the track for one last lap, a gesture open for spectators to witness.



Born on Christmas in 1943, Wilsinho's passion for racing was sparked early by his father, a famous motorsport broadcaster.



He ventured into racing in the '70s, making his mark in Formula .



After his driving days ended, he continued his legacy in motorsport, steering Copersucar after Emerson joined as a driver until the team's final season in 1982.







Wilsinho's early racing exploits began with karting in Brazil, leading to competitions in Formula Vee and British Formula 3 in 1966.



He returned to Europe in 1971 for Formula 2, winning three out of 11 races, which paved his way to Formula 1 the next year.



His Formula 1 career started with Brabham, racing alongside stars like Reutemann and Graham Hill.



Despite a competitive run, he didn't score points in his debut season.



He also raced in the first F1 race in Brazil in 1972, securing a third-place finish in a non-championship event at Interlagos.

Wilsinho competed in various racing formats

The creation of Copersucar in 1975 realized a dream for the Fittipaldi brothers.



Wilson drove for most of the season without scoring points, marking a significant period in his career and for Brazilian motorsport.



Post-Formula 1, Wilsinho competed in various racing formats, including Stock Car and the Brazilian GT3 Championship, and contributed to organizing Formula Vee races, returning to where his racing journey began.



In later years, Wilson faced health issues, undergoing surgery for Parkinson's disease in 2019 and another operation following a hemorrhage caused by a fall.



His legacy in motorsport, defined by his passion, innovation, and dedication to Brazilian racing, continues to inspire.

MENAFN24022024007421016031ID1107893854