Maduro And Turkish Foreign Minister Strengthen Bilateral Ties In Caracas

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro hosted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Caracas, aiming to enhance their nations' economic, political, and diplomatic ties.
Maduro praised the "excellent" meeting, noting their strong friendship and productive work plan, which includes concrete agreements for mutual prosperity.
Fidan's visit, his first to Latin America and the Caribbean, highlights the significance of updating their bilateral agenda amid global changes.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil also stressed the importance of this visit for assessing bilateral and international issues.
The Venezuela-Türkiye partnership began in 1957 and reached a new level in 2009 with a Joint Cooperation Commission.
Recently, Türkiye's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar visited Caracas, emphasizing key energy agreements.
Over the last six years, Türkiye has become a vital ally for Venezuela, strengthening their strategic alliance.
This deeper relationship reflects both countries' desire to diversify their international and economic connections in response to global political shifts and sanctions.
Their collaboration spans energy, mining, and agriculture, seeking reciprocal benefits.
Venezuela aims to counter Western sanctions and increase its diplomatic reach, while Türkiye seeks to expand its influence in Latin America.
Their elevated partnership in 2009 underscores a commitment to enhancing ties and supporting each other globally.
This alliance aids Venezuela in mitigating sanctions and allows Türkiye to access Latin American markets, aligning with its economic diversification goals.
It also highlights a move towards multipolar global relations, boosting both nations' development and international standing, showing that countries can find mutual advantages despite geographical and cultural differences.
