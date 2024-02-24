US Destroys Seven Of Yemen's Houthi Cruise Missiles

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) CENTCOM has announced that US forces destroyed seven anti-ship cruise missiles belonging to Houthi rebels in Yemen, which were ready to be launched towards the Red Sea.

According to CENTCOM, from 3:00 AM to 9:40 PM on Saturday, the US Army in the Middle East destroyed two unmanned maritime vehicles (UAVs), four anti-ship cruise missiles, and one ground-to-ground cruise missile.

The statement from CENTCOM indicated that the destroyed missiles and UAVs were located in areas controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen and posed an“immediate threat” to US warships and commercial vessels in the region.

The US Central Command emphasized that these missiles were destroyed for defensive purposes.

Previously, Bloomberg reported that Houthi rebels, supported by the Iranian government, were enhancing their military and defense capabilities to continue attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea.

It is worth noting that Houthi attacks in the Red Sea began in mid-October last year, following Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Houthi rebels have stated that they will continue their attacks on commercial vessels in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in the southern Red Sea until Israeli operations against Palestinians cease.

The situation underscores the ongoing tensions in the region and the complex dynamics at play, particularly concerning maritime security and the involvement of various regional actors.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram