Sandeshkhali Crisis: Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar To Finalise Protest Strategy With Party High Command

Kolkata, Feb 24 (IANS) West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari will be in New Delhi on Saturday for a meeting with the party high command to chalk out the final blueprint for organising movements over trouble-hit Sandeshkhali.

There have been complaints of sexual harassments and violence against women by a section of local Trinamool Congress leaders at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

State BJP insiders said that besides the Sandeshkhali issue, the two state BJP leaders will also discuss the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal on March 7.

While speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of BJP's national convention at the national capital on February 18, Majumdar had announced PM's visit to West Bengal scheduled on March 7.

State party sources said that while Adhikari's only scheduled programme is to attend the meeting with the party commands, Majumdar has a second schedule of addressing a programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“The state president and the leader of the opposition will be updating the party high command about the tentative schedule of the agitation chalked out by the state unit of BJP in the coming days. On the basis of the suggestions of the party high command, the final blueprint of the agitation programmes will be finalised,” said a state committee member of BJP.

Already the West Bengal BJP has outlined a preliminary blueprint of agitation on the Sandeshkhali issue. The party has chalked out a marathon three-day dharna from February 27 in Kolkata along with a few women from Sandeshkhali. The party plans to launch protests on the lines of the Nandigram movement that ended the Left Front's rule in the state.