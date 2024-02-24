Azerbaijan's Anti-Doping Officials To Join WADA`S 2024 Global Education Conference In Cannes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the Azerbaijan National AntiDoping agency
(AMADA) will participate in the international scientific conference
WADA`s fourth Global Education Conference (GEC) to be held in
Cannes, France on February 27-29.
The event, to be organized by the World Anti Doping Agency, will
welcome representatives from 140 countries.
The conference will provide the opportunity for anti-doping
practitioners and researches to discuss emerging trends, share best
practices and reflect on how education can continue to further
efforts in the fight against doping in sport.
The 2024 GEC will foster networking and collaboration and will
use a mix of plenary and breakout sessions to introduce innovative
problem-solving strategies; engage participants on their education
programs; and explore current topics in clean sport education.
