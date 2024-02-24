Azerbaijan's Anti-Doping Officials To Join WADA`S 2024 Global Education Conference In Cannes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the Azerbaijan National AntiDoping agency (AMADA) will participate in the international scientific conference WADA`s fourth Global Education Conference (GEC) to be held in Cannes, France on February 27-29.

The event, to be organized by the World Anti Doping Agency, will welcome representatives from 140 countries.

The conference will provide the opportunity for anti-doping practitioners and researches to discuss emerging trends, share best practices and reflect on how education can continue to further efforts in the fight against doping in sport.

The 2024 GEC will foster networking and collaboration and will use a mix of plenary and breakout sessions to introduce innovative problem-solving strategies; engage participants on their education programs; and explore current topics in clean sport education.