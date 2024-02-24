PM: It Is Not Only Ukraine's Struggle, But Also Important Values We Defend

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said that Ukraine's fight against Russia is not only Ukraine's fight, but also important values that are being defended: democracy, freedom and the right to self-determination.

According to Ukrinform, he wrote about this on the social network X .

"Today we are reflecting on the fact that two years ago Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Two incredibly difficult years that cost many Ukrainian lives. But also two years during which Ukraine has continued to stand and make progress. This is not only Ukraine's struggle. It is also about the important values we stand for: democracy, freedom and the right to self-determination. And it concerns our own security, because if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he will not stop there," Rutte wrote.

: Ukraine will survive because it is strong, courageous and has friends in Europe and worl

As reported, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the aggression, the EU and its member states have been providing Ukraine with unprecedented political, economic, financial, military and humanitarian assistance, which has already reached a total of EUR 90 billion.