Canada's Vice PM, Defense Chief Arrive In Kyiv Alongside Trudeau

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said he had come to Kyiv together with Vice Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defense Minister Bill Blair.

Trudeau wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Two years after the Russian regime launched its invasion of Ukraine, Canada's support for the Ukrainian people remains steadfast. To reaffirm that support, I'm in Kyiv with Chrystia Freeland and Bill Blair," Trudeau wrpte, adding that the details of the visit will be announced later.

As reported, prime ministers of Italy, Canada, and Belgium, Georgia Meloni, Justin Trudeau, and Alexander De Croo, as well as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrived in Kyiv on February 24 to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.