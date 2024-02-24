Sandeshkhali Unrest: K’Taka BJP Mahila Morcha Seeks SC's Intervention

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) The President of BJP's Mahila Morcha in Karnataka, C. Manjula, on Saturday sought the intervention of the Supreme Court to protect the women victims of alleged harassment by local Trinamool Congress leaders at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Speaking to the media, Manjula, who's also the former Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, said,“I am an advocate and ex-President of the state women's commission. I can relate to what is happening to the women in Sandeshkhali. Because of the failure of the law and order system in West Bengal, the police are not doing anything about crime against women. We are aware of judicial activism and the Supreme Court must intervene effectively.”

"The authorities in Bengal, including the Chief Minister and the police, have failed miserably to protect the women of the state. Where should the common women go? Ensuring their safety and security is the primary responsibility of the state. The Centre can't intervene in the matters of the state. In this situation, I am humbly demanding the judiciary to intervene,” she added.

She has also demanded the CBI to probe the events in Sandeshkhali.

"Sandeshkhali is rattled by a series of disturbing events. Trinamool leader Sheik Shahajahan's associates are barging into the houses of people and harassing women," she claimed.

The women in Sandeshkhali have taken to the streets in protest, but no action has been taken, she said.

The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee), who herself is a woman, is protecting the goons and turning a blind eye towards the atrocities on women, Manjula claimed.

Manjula also said that Mamta Banerjee has not yet visited the village, nor has she spoken to the victims, Manjula said.

Meanwhile, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal to address a women's rally on March 6, Manjula said that in support of the occasion, Karnataka Mahila Morcha is organising a walkathon across the state covering all the district headquarters on March 5.

The walkathon will be organised in all the 312 mandals and 232 revenue talukas of the state, Manjula said.