Ahmed Patel’S Son Faisal Miffed With Congress Over Bharuch LS Seat Going In AAP’S Kitty

(MENAFN- IANS) Surat, Feb 24 (IANS) The Congress party in Surat is facing intense internal conflict after Congress-AAP alliance allotted Bharuch Lok Sabha seat to AAP. Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency is closely associated with Faisal Patel's late father and Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

This discord comes at a crucial time, as the party seeks unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Faisal Patel has voiced his concerns over the allocation of seats, particularly Bharuch. "My bond with the people of Bharuch, my father's parliamentary constituency, is profound. The recent developments dishearten me, but I differ with the high command's decision," Faisal Patel stated, signaling his intent to engage with party leadership in Delhi to seek resolution.

In response to the Congress-AAP alliance's decision to allocate Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats to AAP, CR Paatil, BJP's Gujarat President, asserted that the alliance would not sway BJP's dominance in these areas.

"These seats have remained with the BJP during Ahmed Patel's lifetime and will continue to do so, regardless of any alliances. BJP is strong in Bharuch. This alliance reflects that Congress has already accepted defeat. Even Congress leaders see no hope of victory. Congress should not do such wrong to Gujarat's public. Gujarat's aware public is now also aware about parties that come during elections and then run away," Paatil remarked.

The controversy over the city chief's appointment without adequate consultation has also drawn criticism from Raghubhai Rabari, a veteran Congress leader and former Deputy City Chief with over 25 years of service. Rabari's dissatisfaction reflects a broader sentiment within the party's grassroots, with warnings that ignoring these concerns could jeopardise Congress' prospects in the upcoming elections.

As part of a electoral strategy, the Congress has decided to contest two seats in Goa and allocate one seat in Haryana to AAP, in addition to the contested seats in Gujarat.

The INDIA bloc's nomination of Chaitrarbhai Vasava as the AAP candidate for the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat adds another layer to Gujarat's evolving political narrative, with Vasava yet to comment on his candidacy.