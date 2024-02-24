(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Arabian Automobiles Elevating Luxury and Safety







The 2024 INFINITI QX50

Dubai, UAE, 23 February 2024 – INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is gladdened to open its doors to the 2024 INFINITI QX50, combining stylish design, dynamic performance, and cutting-edge technology. Appreciated for its sophistication, this model returns with refined enhancements and upgraded safety elements, ready to provide another set of pleasures to the loyal customer base.





The 2024 INFINITI QX50 offers a touch of individuality with new exterior and interior color options, including elegant White, striking Dynamic Sunstone Red, and sophisticated Pebble Gray, all complemented by a standard graphite. These choices allow drivers to express their personal style and make a statement on every journey.





Building on its past success, the QX50 now comes with an array of standard convenience features across all four grades. These include a remote engine start function (SPORT to AUTOGRAPH grades), a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror for crystal-clear visibility in all conditions, and a wireless phone charging pad to keep you connected on the go.





Safety remains a paramount concern. All varieties are equipped with a comprehensive suite of standard safety technologies, including Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Braking, and High Beam Assist. For an extra layer of confidence on the road, the AUTOGRAPH grade comes with ProPILOT Assist technology, featuring Intelligent Cruise Control and Steering Assist.





At the heart is its formidable and pioneering, world's first mass-produced variable-compression turbocharged (VC-Turbo) engine. With an impressive 268 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque, this advancement delivers an effortless integration of strength and fuel conservation.





The luxurious interior is meticulously crafted for both comfort and style. The second row of seats provides maximum flexibility, sliding to accommodate varying legroom or luggage space needs. These seats can also fold flat, creating a spacious cargo area of up to 65.1 cubic feet (64.4 with panoramic moonroof), offering versatility for every journey.





The 2024 INFINITI QX50 is packed with technological features designed to enhance every trip. The InTouchTM infotainment system, with an 8-inch upper and 7-inch lower screen, now includes wired Android AutoTM and wireless Apple CarPlay®. The cabin offers four USB ports, and a wireless device charging pad ensures seamless connectivity.





In 2024, the INFINITI QX50 embodies a fusion of elegance, practicality, and safety, offering an exceptionally memorable time behind the wheel for UAE drivers who seek the best of both worlds.





To dive deeper into the world of INFINITI vehicles and make the most of this opportunity, visit the closest INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles centre in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, or explore their many online choices.



