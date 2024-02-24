Valencia Buildings Fire Death Toll Up To 9

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- The death toll from Valencia's residential buildings fire rose to nine while one person remained missing on Saturday, according to Spanish TV.

The TV announced yesterday that 15 people were injured in the incident that occured on Thursday, among them were seven firefighters.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire that rapidly spread in 14-storey and ten-storey residential buidlings. Experts have initially expected that the type of chemical substances used in the buildings' facade are behind the fast spread of the blaze. (end)

