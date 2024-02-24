Ukraine Will Win, Russia Will Be Brought To Justice - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will win, and the aggressor country and all those involved in the crime of war will be brought to justice.

According to Ukrinform, EU High Representative Josep Borrell wrote about this on the social network X .

"We mark two years since Russia's full-scale brutal aggression against Ukraine. The EU has been at the side of the Ukrainian people since that tragic morning that changed the history of Europe, but will not change its geography again by force. I was woken up in the early hours of February 24, 2022 to be notified that Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 3 things were as clear for me then, as they are now: Ukraine will prevail. The EU will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Russia will be held accountable," Borrell wrote.

He recalled his message posted on the social network X at 6.02 am on February 24, 2022.

"We strongly condemn Russia ́s unjustified attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives. We will hold the Kremlin accountable," Borrell wrote at the time.

As reported, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the aggression, the EU and its member states have been providing Ukraine with unprecedented political, economic, financial, military and humanitarian assistance, which has already reached EUR 90 billion.

Photo: Verkhovna Rada