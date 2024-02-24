UK Invests €280 Million In Purchase And Production Of Artillery For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom will spend £245 million (about EUR 280 million) throughout the next year to procure and invigorate supply chains to produce urgently needed artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the British government's website .

The communiqué notes that Ukraine has recently suffered from an acute shortage of ammunition.

In view of this, the UK is allocating £245 million to purchase ammunition and revitalize supply chains to provide shells for the needs of the Armed Forces.

"Ukraine cannot win this fight without the support of the international community – and that's why we continue to do what it takes to ensure Ukraine can continue to fight towards victory. Nearly a quarter of a billion pounds' worth of UK funding will boost their critical stockpiles of artillery ammunition, while the Royal Air Force completes a further delivery of advanced tank-busting missiles. Together, we will ensure Putin fails, and a victory for democracy, the rules-based international order, and the Ukrainian people," said UK Defense Secretary Grant Shepps.

UK, allies plan to supply Ukraine with AI-enabled drones - Bloomberg

In addition, the British government announced the signing of a number of million-dollar contracts between the Ministry of Defense's procurement agency and the British company Cook Defense Systems to purchase hundreds of spare parts for the repair of Ukrainian tanks and other armored vehicles.

As reported, the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with thousands of drones, including FPV drones, leading an international coalition with Latvia to provide Ukraine with drones.