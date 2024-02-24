               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global Oil Markets Witness Price Decline


2/24/2024 5:11:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The global markets have experienced a decrease in oil prices, Azernews reports.

The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) dropped by $2.05, settling at $81.62, while Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) saw a decline of $2.12, standing at $76.49.

MENAFN24022024000195011045ID1107893758

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search