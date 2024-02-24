Global Oil Markets Witness Price Decline

The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) dropped by $2.05, settling at $81.62, while Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) saw a decline of $2.12, standing at $76.49.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.