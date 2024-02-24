Global Oil Markets Witness Price Decline

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The global markets have experienced a decrease in oil prices, Azernews reports.
The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental
Exchange Futures) dropped by $2.05, settling at $81.62, while Light
crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) saw a decline
of $2.12, standing at $76.49.
