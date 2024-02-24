Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Advises To Focus On Upgrading Unit Combat Training

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 24, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held the next
official meeting in the Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports, referring to the Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry.
The meeting was attended by deputies of the Minister of Defense,
commanders of different types of troops, chiefs of the Ministry's
main departments, departments, and services, as well as commanders
of the Army Corps and formations stationed in liberated territories
via video teleconference.
First, a minute of silence was held to honor the memory of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (martyrs) who gave their
lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
The Minister of Defense brought to the attention of the meeting
participants the statements of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, made at the inauguration ceremony after
his re-election, as well as a joint briefing with the President of
the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held on February
19 during the official visit of the head of our state to fraternal
Türkiye. The Defense Minister further emphasized that these words
represent not only a positive appraisal of the Azerbaijan Army, but
also significant responsibilities imposed for its development.
Colonel General Z.Hasanov highlighted the progress of successful
reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of
the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the fields of military education,
armament, provision, and other spheres and mentioned the importance
of further continuation of this work in a staged manner.
The current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian
conditional border, the organization, and the conduct of troops'
service were analyzed in detail, and reports were heard at the
meeting.
It was emphasized that the joint exercises, planned to be held
in 2024 in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and other countries, will have a
positive impact on the exchange of experience, improving the
knowledge and skills of military personnel, and further increasing
the troops' combat training.
The Minister of Defense gave instructions on studying the
personal-psychological characteristics of young soldiers to be
called up for active military service by the Order of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a sensitive approach to the process
of their adaptation to military service, keeping issues of ensuring
the safety and health of personnel during military service in the
spotlight, and the departure of young people who completed the
military service.
Colonel-General Z. Hasanov emphasized the importance of clearing
liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance, ensuring
the continuous operation of supply roads and communication lines in
mountainous areas with difficult terrain and harsh climate
conditions, and strictly adhering to safety rules.
The Minister brought to the command staff's attention his
requirements for methodical educational and ideological work,
further increasing moral-psychological support, and preserving
military discipline at a high level.
At the conclusion of the official meeting, relevant high-ranking
officials were given instructions to prioritize further
strengthening the units' combat training and military personnel's
individual professionalism, as well as the qualitative completion
of other future duties in 2024.
