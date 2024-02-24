KP Assembly Meeting Date Awaited As Governor Prepares To Sign Summary

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Chief Minister House has dispatched a summary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly meeting to the Governor House. Sources reveal that, as per the Chief Minister's House summary, the anticipated assembly meeting is scheduled for February 28. However, it is the responsibility of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor to officially announce the meeting date.

The summary reached the Governor's Secretariat after 8 PM, but the Governor's House staff had already concluded their work for the day. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, was in Islamabad at the time but is expected to return to Peshawar today to sign the summary.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali assured there would be no delay in signing the summary to convene the assembly session. Simultaneously, the Election Commission issued a notification concerning women members for five specific seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The distribution includes 2 seats each for JUIF and PML-N, and one seat for PPP, according to the notification.