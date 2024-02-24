Kuwait To Celebrate 63Rd National Day Sunday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Sara Al-Mukhaizeem

KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is set to celebrate the 63rd National Day on Sunday, under a wise leadership that had protected its security and stability for decades.

In celebration of the National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day from the Iraqi Invasion, the country's buildings are covered with lights representing the colors of the Kuwaiti flag.

Kuwait is celebrating the national events under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who had always stressed on the unity of the kuwaiti people for a prosperous future, as he had stated in his speech while swearing the oath as the new Amir of Kuwait last December.

Kuwait had celebrated its first National Day on 19 June, 1962, organizing a huge military parade.

That day, Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said in a speech that Kuwaiti people are determined to move forward and cooperate in serving their country for the benefit of all citizens.

In 1962, Kuwait established a council tasked with setting the democratic constitution that serves Kuwait's vision, signed by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah in November 1962. The the first legislative elections were held on 23 January, 1963.

Since then, Kuwait has adopted a balanced foreign policy that relies on dialogue as a way of achieving peace. The country also focused on human development and achieving economic stability for its people, while also cooperating with regional and international organizations to protect stability and security around the world.

During the past 63 years, Kuwait had many prominent achievements in local development and global humanitarian work.

Back in the 70s and 80s, the national celebrations are held along the Gulf Road with the participation of the public and private sector bodies, as well as students and folklore music bands. (end) sm