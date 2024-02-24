The UK Earmarks $310 Mln Worth Of Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom has earmarked USD 310 million throughout the next year to procure and invigorate supply chains to produce urgently needed artillery ammunition for Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense declared on Saturday.

The ministry in a statement marking the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war said the allocation would be for producing various types of ammunition, boosting the supply chains to replenish Ukraine's artillery ammunition reserves, which are critical to the war effort.

It affirmed that Ukraine would be armed with 200 anti-tank Brimstone rockets and the delivery would increase the number of the rockets to the Ukrainian forces to 1,300.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps revealed, two days ago, that the value of British military aid for Ukraine since start of the war until end of the coming fiscal year HAS INCREASED to USD 8.85 billion, in addition to USD 6.32 billion worth of economic and humanitarian assistance. (end)

