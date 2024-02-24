Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From GCC, Arab Leaders On National Occasions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received cables of congratulations from leaders of the GCC states, Arab and friendly countries on the 63rd anniversary of the National Day and the 33rd Anniversary of the Liberation Day.

His Highness the Amir reciprocated with cables, expressing gratitude and appreciation for the sincere sentiments, expressed on the two national occasions, wishing them good health and hoping that relations between the State of Kuwait with the sisterly and friendly states would be enhanced further. (end) msa

