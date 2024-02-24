15 Dead, 44 Injured In China Skyscraper Fire

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Local authorities in Nanjing, eastern China, stated that a fire at a residential building has claimed the lives of at least 15 people and left 44 others injured.

Chinese state media have reported that the fire broke out early on Friday morning, February 23, on the first floor of the building, which is said to have served as a storage area for electric bicycles.

The building is situated in Nanjing's Yuhuatai district, a city with over eight million residents, approximately 260 kilometres northwest of Shanghai.

In this fire, at least 15 people have lost their lives, and among the 44 injured, the condition of one of them is reported to be critical.

Published images by Chinese media show that several floors of this residential building were engulfed in the fire.

Deadly fires in China due to the lack of safety standards are a common occurrence. Previously, in January of the current year, dozens lost their lives after a fire broke out in a shop in the centre of Xinyu city.

In the same month, 13 children lost their lives in a fire at a boarding school while they were resting in their dormitory.

Furthermore, in November 2023, a fire in a coal company building in northern China resulted in 26 deaths and dozens of injuries.

In a similar event in early 2023, 29 people lost their lives in a nursing home in Beijing, and dozens more were injured, leading to widespread criticism of the country's authorities.

