Pakistan To Sign Major Fighter Jet Deal With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International media has reported that the Pakistani government is on the verge of signing the largest fighter jet sale agreement with Azerbaijan.

According to sources in Islamabad, the“Aviation Syndicate” has reported that the Republic of Azerbaijan is negotiating with Pakistan to purchase JF-17 fighter jets worth 1.5 billion euros.

The report indicates that this deal will be the largest export contract for Pakistan's military-industrial complex. Besides the fighter jets, the agreement also includes ammunition and training for Azerbaijani pilots.

The Pakistani jets will replace Azerbaijan's current fleet, which consists of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets.

These Pakistani fighter jets are the most advanced models capable of carrying 8 missiles of various types and are equipped with modern radar and electronic warfare systems.

Azerbaijani media had previously reported on these negotiations, but the deal has not been finalized yet.

Amidst recent conflicts, Azerbaijan has been embroiled in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a longstanding territorial dispute with Armenia. The conflict escalated sharply in September 2020, when Azerbaijan launched a military offensive to reclaim control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which had been under the occupation of ethnic Armenian forces since the early 1990s. This escalation resulted in significant casualties and the displacement of civilians on both sides.

In November 2020, a ceasefire brokered by Russia was agreed upon, effectively ending the active phase of the conflict. The ceasefire agreement included provisions for the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces to monitor compliance and assist in the return of displaced persons. Nevertheless, tensions persist, with sporadic incidents reported along the ceasefire line, highlighting the fragile nature of the peace agreement and the urgent need for a lasting resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

On September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan initiated a military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh. The following day, September 20, an agreement to cease hostilities completely in Nagorno-Karabakh was brokered by the Russian peacekeeping command in the region.

