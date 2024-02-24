Navy Provides Critical Assistance To Merchant Vessel In Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Indian Navy has provided critical assistance to the Palau Flagged merchant vessel MV Islander after it caught fire in an alleged drone attack.

The navy said that the incident took place on February 22.

“Responding swiftly to the distress call, Indian Navy's destroyer, mission deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, arrived in the vicinity of the vessel in the afternoon of February 22,” the navy said in a statement.

It said that the Indian Naval EOD specialists embarked the vessel and sanitised it for any residual risk.

“The vessel was cleared for onward transit. On Master's request, the medical team also embarked the ship and provided medical assistance to an injured crew member,” the statement added.

It said that relentless efforts by Indian Naval ships reaffirms the navy's steadfast commitment towards safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers.