Workers Lodged 605 Labor Disputes Last Year-Official

Amman, Feb. 24 (Petra) - Media spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor, Mohammad Zyoud, said a total of 605 labor-related disputes were submitted to its Wage Authority Unit during the past year.In a press statement Saturday, he said this unit addressed 633 labor violations in 2023, including 117 cases registered from previous years, noting that 89 requests are still under consideration from last year.Additionally, he noted the unit dealt with 925 labor complaints during the past year and provided their applicants with legal advice and guidance, aimed to solve the dispute amciably or send cases to the competent magistrate courts.Zyoud affirmed disputes mainly evolved around wage nonpayment, illegal deductions, deferment, failure to pay overtime dues, or pay discrimination.