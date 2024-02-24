SSC: Results Of 11Th Actuarial Study To Emerge In 2Nd Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 24 (Petra)-Director General of Social Security Corporation (SSC), Dr. Mohammad Tarawneh, said results of its 11th actuarial study, launched currently to assess its financial position, in cooperation with International Labor Organization (ILO), will emerge during the second half of 2024.In a statement to "Petra" Saturday, he said the actuarial study currently reached the stage of preparing and processing data, adding that it is "premature" to talk about any preliminary indicators as the corporation will publish its main results with "full transparency and clarity."The SSC, under Article (18) of Social Security Law, is requested to conduct an actuarial study triennially, as the corporation is obligated to make the necessary reforms if actuarial studies demand this process, he pointed out.Additionally, Tarawneh stressed that SSC was created to sustain services to carry out its mission to the current and future generations, adding that it is making "utmost" efforts to maintain its continuity and incessantly support Jordanian workers during in-work and post-retirement stages.