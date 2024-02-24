TDP Leaves 24 Assembly, 3 LS Eats For Jana Sena

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 24 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will contest 151 seats and Jana Sena 24 seats under the seat adjustment announced by the two parties on Saturday for the forthcoming elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

The TDP has also left three out of 25 Lok Sabha seats for Jana Sena.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference by TDP national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan.

Naidu and Pawan Kalyan said that if the BJP comes forward to join them, talks will be held with it and an appropriate decision will be taken at appropriate time.

Naidu also announced the first list of 94 candidates of TDP. Pawan Kalyan announced the first list of five candidates.

Both the leaders said they decided to have the alliance for the future five crore people of the state.

“It's a historic day. This is the first step for a good cause,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said they want to avoid a split of anti-YSRCP votes.