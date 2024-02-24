15 Killed, More Than 40 Injured In China Blaze

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Fifteen people have been killed and 44 others wounded in a fire at a residential building in China's eastern city ofNanjing, media reports said on Saturday.

The fire broke out early Friday morning, officials said, with a preliminary investigation suggesting the blaze started on the building's first floor, where electric bikes had been placed, NCA reported.

Twenty-five fire trucks were mobilised to fight the blaze, emergency services said.

Footage circulating on Chinese social networks showed a skyscraper on fire in the middle of the night, with black smoke billowing from it.

Other images showed gigantic flames consuming several floors of the building, the flashing lights of emergency vehicles visible nearby in the dark.

The building is located in the Yuhuatai district of Nanjing.

sa/mud

Visits: 7