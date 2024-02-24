Chandigarh Mayor Polls News: Senior Deputy, Deputy Mayor Elections On THIS Date

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Chandigarh senior deputy and deputy mayor elections scheduled for February 27 on Tuesday, the Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar is the validly elected candidate for the post of Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The top court noted that the election result by the presiding officer, Anil Masih, is“quashed\". A CCTV footage had caught Returning Officer Anil Masih deliberately invalidating and discarding eight votes in favour of the AAP leader.(More details awaited)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.