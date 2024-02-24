Lok Sabha Election 2024: Fake Whatsapp Message Circulating On Polls Schedule, Clarifies EC

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that a fabricated WhatsApp message regarding the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is circulating, falsely claiming to be from the Election Commission a post on X, the Election Commission of India wrote, \"A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024.
FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference.\"Earlier on Friday, according to a report by India Today citing sources, ECI is expected to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 after March 13. The teams of the Election Commission are out on the ground, assessing the election preparedness of various states, and will conclude the exercise likely by March 13, ECI officials are engaging in frequent meetings with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from different states to address potential issues ahead of the elections. The discussions are focused on practical challenges such as the transportation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the need for security personnel, and monitoring activities along state borders in the day, the Election Commission of India said that it has asked state governments to ensure that officers who are transferred out of the district after completing 3 years are not posted in another district within the same parliamentary constituency.\"As per ECI policy, all the officers who were either posted in their home district or have completed three years at a place have been directed to be transferred. This includes officers who are in any way connected to the election work either directly or in a supervisory capacity,\" the release stated.\"Taking serious note of the cases wherein officers are being transferred/posted in the adjacent districts within the same Parliamentary Constituency by the state governments, the Commission has strengthened its existing transfer policy to ensure that officials are not able to disturb the level playing field in the elections,\" as per a press release by the Election Commission of India the upcoming months, several states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are set to conduct simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls.(With inputs from agencies)
