Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam Cancelled, Re-Examination Within 6 Months

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam has been cancelled following reported paper leak incidents. According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, re-examination will be conducted within the next 6 months Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examination had been held on 17 and 18 February.

Orders have been given to cancel the examination-2023 conducted for selection to the posts of Reserve Civil Police and to conduct re-examination within the next 06 months.", CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted."There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements.", CM Yogi Adityanath's tweet read agitation of civil service aspirants against the alleged leaking of question papers of the police recruitment examination entered its fifth day on Friday. The aspirants held a protest at the front gate of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission."In view of the highest standards of purity and transparency, the decision has been taken to cancel this examination", an official notification by thge Uttar Pradesh government read leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the recent recruitment examination paper leak incidents and demanded a CBI inquiry into them and strict action against the culprits to the recent Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam, she said more than 50 lakh youths filled up forms for the test and this was the biggest examination in the history of the state."The form was for ₹400 and 48 lakh admit cards were issued. The paper was leaked before the exam. What must the children and their families be going through," the Congress general secretary said same thing happened in the RO (review offer) examination and the paper got leaked, she said.

