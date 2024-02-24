Must Watch! Air India Releases New Inflight Safety Video Celebrating Country's Rich Culture (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Air India launched a new inflight safety video celebrating Indian classical and folk dance forms.

The "Safety Mudras" video has dancers doing Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Ghoomar, Bihu, and Giddha while a voiceover explains the passenger safety precautions. Every dancer uses "mudras," or hand gestures, to illustrate a particular section of the safety instructions that they are narrating.

The airline stated in a statement that filmmaker Bharatbala, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, and lyricist Prasoon Joshi worked together to create the video.

Composer Shankar Mahadevan praised the airline for "creating something that has never been done before" in the soundtrack for the video. "With the new chapter of Air India, their safety instruction video too is path-breaking and very culturally rich," he stated.

The video crew went above and beyond, according to Prasoon Joshi, to "poise the essential and the evocative". The songwriter gave an explanation of the video's idea, saying, "One distinctive aspect of Indian traditional dance traditions is narrative. And that's what inspired me to use these Indian dancing styles to impart aviation safety guidelines."

The airline is thrilled to introduce a piece of art that is intended to convey crucial safety instructions while presenting India's rich cultural variety to tourists from all over the world, according to Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India. "Our guests will find this inflight safety video to be more immersive and informative, and a warm welcome to India from the moment they step onboard," Wilson stated.

The safety film will gradually be made available on other planes after being made available on Air India's recently launched A350 aircraft.