Radhika, Anant Ambani Wedding Guest List: Shah Rukh Khan To Attend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood biggies starting from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others are set to attend Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Let's check out the guest list
Bollywood biggies from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir and others are set to attend Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Let's check out the guest list
Shah Rukh Khan is to attend the festivities in Jamnagar along with his family
Akshay Kumar is supposed to attend the function with his wife Twinkle Khanna
Salman Khan will also be travelling to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities
Aamir Khan is supposed to grace the occassion with his family
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh will also travel to Jamnagar to attend the festivities
Ranbir Kapoor will be in Jamnagar along with his wife Alia Bhatt
'Sam Bahadur' actor Vicky Kaushal is supposed to attend the festivities with his wife Katrina Kaif
South Superstar Rajnikanth will attend the wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar
MENAFN24022024007385015968ID1107893492
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.