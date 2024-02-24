Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, AAP Seal Seat Sharing Deal In Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) INDIA bloc partners– Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress– have finalised their seat-sharing agreement in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In a joint statement, both parties said they have mutually decided to not contest the polls together in Punjab.

Addressing media on Saturday,

Congress general secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik said, "Delhi Lok Sabha has 7 seats. AAP will contest on 4 - New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi; Congress will contest on 3 - Chandni Chowk, North East and North West."

For Gujarat which has 26 Lok Sabha seats, Congress will contest on 24 and AAP will have its candidates on 2 seats - Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

In Haryana (10 Lok Sabha seats), Congress will contest on 9 and AAP will have its candidates on 1 seat - on Kurukshetra.

In Goa, the Congress will field candidates on both Lok Sabha seats.

No seat-sharing deal was announced for Punjab, where the ruling AAP stated earlier it would contest in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies there.



Wasnik stated that although the AAP and Congress would run under separate banners, they will run together for the Lok Sabha seats. The Congress leader stated that the announcement of the seat trade was made to "fight the adverse challenges against Indian democracy".



