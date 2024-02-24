IND Vs ENG, 4Th Test: Cook Praises Joe Root's Class, Rohit Sharma-Like Show In Un-Bazball Knock At Ranchi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alastair Cook, the legendary figure in English cricket, has showered praise on Joe Root for his remarkable century in the fourth Test, defying all odds. He also drew an expected comparison with India captain Rohit Sharma while commending Root's performance.

Root, aged 33, exhibited a resurgence of his classic form as he confidently stroked an unbeaten 122 runs. His innings proved pivotal in resurrecting England to a total of 353 runs in their first innings, salvaging them from a precarious position of 112 for 5 during the morning session on day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test in Ranchi.

"When you see someone go through a little trouble, it's always great to see them out the other end. When great players don't score runs it's only a matter of time until they do," Cook told TNT Sport after day 1 on Friday.

"What Joe Root did today (Friday) was go back to basics. This is a clip of someone with the shots you'd expect Joe Root to play (Cook was speaking while a video of Root's innings was being played). All the talk about the reverse scoop being unusual, this is a very typical Joe innings.

Slightly slower than normal but the tempo and his rhythm of batting is what makes him stand out. When he's in fine flow he's got such a nice easy way about him, Rohit (Sharma)-like. Pure and utter class, great player of spin and he has all the options covered," he added.

Regarded as one of the premier batsmen in international cricket, Root had come under criticism following his unconventional shot against Jasprit Bumrah, which proved costly for England as they were dismissed for 319 while pursuing a target of 445 in the third Test.

His century in the ongoing five-match series marks his first hundred, breaking a sequence of modest scores: 29, 2, 5, 16, 18, 7 in his previous six Test innings.

"Root has played beautifully today. It has been a very different Root to what we have seen in the series, one who has been playing with control...It has been very un-Bazball, for those who like the entertainment, but very effective," Cook, a former England skipper, said.

"It was a very emotionless Root. It will be interesting to see what he says about this hundred, given all of the stuff that has gone on before, the talk about his shot selection and the way he has played. Great players respond and he has responded with runs," he added.