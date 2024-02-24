PM Modi Interacts With Women Cattle Owners In Varanasi, Shares Glimpses On Social Media (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared some glimpses of his interaction with several women cattle owners during his visit to Varanasi on Friday.

These women informed the Prime Minister about their experience raising cattle and how it has helped them financially. They were provided with indigenous breeds of Gir cow from Gujarat some two to three years ago.

Sharing the video of his interaction with the women, PM Modi took to X and wrote:“Empowerment of women power is the top priority of our government. It was a great satisfaction to know from the mothers and sisters in Baba Vishwanath's city that there has been a lot of change in their lives after getting the Gir Cow."

During a lighthearted conversation with the cattle owners in the video, PM Modi inquired about their thoughts on taking "selfies" with their "Gir cows." To his surprise, a number of ladies answered that they had already done so.

During their interaction with PM Modi, women shared how the income of their family increased after they got Gir cows. Not just through milk, the women shared they also found a source of income through the cattle's dung, by converting it into vermicompost. Sharing an anecdote from during his time as Gujarat Chief Minister, PM Modi recalled he made a rule in the western state to not give milk money to men of the household.

For the unaware, Gir is a popular breed of cow, not just in India but found in countries like the USA, Mexico and Venezuela. In India, it is endemic to the Gir forest, from which it has taken its name. The breed is promoted under the Centre's Rashtriya Gokul Mission.