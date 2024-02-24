UP Tragedy: 15 Pilgrims Killed As Tractor Trolley Falls Into Pond In Kasganj; Dramatic Videos Go Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic incident took place in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, a tractor trolley carrying devotees veered out of control and plunged into a pond, resulting in the loss of 15 lives. The mishap occurred on Saturday morning around 10 am on the Patiali Dariyavganj road, sending shockwaves through the community.

Reports indicate that among the victims, seven children and eight female devotees tragically lost their lives in the accident. Following the distressing event, local villagers and law enforcement officers swiftly mobilized to conduct relief and rescue operations, striving to mitigate the impact of the tragedy.

The rescued devotees were promptly transported to the health centre in Patiali, with the majority hailing from Kaha village in the neighbouring Etah district. Meanwhile, the villagers rallied together to initiate relief efforts, extending support to the affected families during this trying time.

Several seriously injured individuals have been referred to larger medical facilities for further treatment, highlighting the severity of the incident. It has been revealed that the victims were en route to Kadarganj Ganga Ghat in Patiali to partake in rituals on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima.

Providing insight into the circumstances surrounding the accident, IG Range Aligarh, Shalabh Mathur, disclosed that the tractor-trolley lost control while attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle on the road, ultimately leading to the tragic plunge into the pond.

Expressing condolences, IG Mathur confirmed the grim toll, emphasizing that the fatalities included seven children and eight women. The news of the Kasganj tractor-trolley accident has sparked widespread grief and uproar, drawing attention from top officials and law enforcement agencies in the district.

