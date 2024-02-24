Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Mulls Fielding Prominent Names For Kerala Poll Battle

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:

There is a long list of eminent persons on the list of candidates considered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekharan and Kummanam Rajasekharan are on the list to challenge sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. In Pathanamthitta, PC George, Shaun George and Kummanam Rajasekharan are under consideration.



National Secretary and spokesperson for the BJP Anil Antony and Kitex MD Sabu Jacob are being considered for the Ernakulam constituency. BJP state vice president and film director Major Ravi, AN Radhakrishnan and B Gopalakrishnan are under consideration in the Chalakudy constituency.

In the Kannur constituency, C Raghunath is leading the candidate list. The name of PK Krishnadas is being considered in the Kasaragod constituency. MT Ramesh, Sobha Surendran and Praful Krishnan are being considered in the Kozhikode constituency.

The party is likely to announce the final candidate list on the culmination of Padayatra led by BJP state president K Surendran, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27.

The name of Lisha Ranjith, wife of Ranjith Sreenivasan, who was killed, is also being considered for Alappuzha constituency along with Anil Antony.