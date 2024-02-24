Fact Check: ECI Debunks Fake Whatsapp Message On Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule; Says No Dates Announced

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recent circulating message on WhatsApp regarding the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has prompted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to issue a clarification. The ECI took to its official social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), on Saturday to address the misinformation and emphasize that no official dates for the elections have been announced thus far.

"A fake message is being shared on Whats app regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024 #FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference," said the ECI in its post on X.

Furthermore, reports indicated that the Election Commission is anticipated to unveil the schedule for the forthcoming parliamentary elections on March 13-14. Once the announcement is made, the model code of conduct (MCC) will come into effect, governing the conduct of political parties and candidates during the election period.

The Election Commission teams have already conducted visits to several states and engaged in meetings with the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to evaluate the state's preparedness for the elections. Presently, the focus is on Tamil Nadu, where officials are assessing the election-related arrangements.

In the upcoming week, the ECI is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. It has been reported that the full Commission will visit Jammu and Kashmir on March 11-12 to evaluate the poll preparedness and security situation in the region. J&K marks the final leg of the ECI's state visits, where they will review the situation firsthand and issue necessary directives. It is anticipated that the Commission will announce the election schedule shortly after its assessment in J&K.

Reflecting on historical precedents, the schedule for the seven-phase 2019 Lok Sabha elections was unveiled on March 10, while the dates for the nine-phase 2014 parliamentary polls were announced on March 5. Nearly 97 crore Indians are eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

The electoral rolls have already been published across all states and Union Territories (UTs) following the months-long intensive Special Summary Revision 2024. Additionally, several states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are set to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.