'Won’T Let 45 Yrs Of Legacy...': Mumtaz Patel 'Apologises' To District Cadre After Cong-AAP Seat Share Deal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumtaz Patel, the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's daughter, voiced dissatisfaction with the recent agreement between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to share seats in the upcoming general elections. The discontent stems from the Bharuch seat, a traditional stronghold for the Congress, slipping into the hands of AAP.

In an effort to run together against the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress and AAP finalized a seat-sharing agreement for a number of states, including Gujarat.

Taking to social media, Patel said, "Deeply apologize to our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance.I share your disappointment. Together, we will regroup to make INC stronger. We won't let Ahmed Patel's 45 years of Legacy go in vain."

The AAP will contest four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Congress three, the parties said on Saturday as they announced their seat-sharing arrangements for the national capital, Gujarat, Goa, and Haryana. There are seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi and all were won by the BJP in the 2019 polls.

The BJP has retained the Bharuch seat for seven consecutive terms, making it a crucial battleground for the opposition parties.

For months, there had been widespread speculation that the Congress will run Mumtaz Patel or Faisal Patel, the children of Ahmed Patel, to challenge the BJP's hegemony.

Seat-sharing negotiations have been a significant challenge for the opposition INDIA bloc, with regional parties vying for a larger share.

The recent defeats in three core states' elections have given regional forces more confidence to exert their influence, which has complicated the negotiations on seat sharing.