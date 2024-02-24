MP CM's Son To Tie Knot In Rajasthan's Pushkar Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's son Vaibhav Yadav will tie the knot on Saturday in Rajasthan's Pushkar city (Ajmer).

At around 11:15 am in the morning, the CM reached the Brahma temple here with his family and offered prayers.

The main function of the wedding will take place on Saturday afternoon. Only selected guests have been invited for the wedding.

The venue in Pushkar has been decorated on a Rajasthani theme. A reception will also be hosted by both the families in the evening. Some politicians including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, among others have been invited to the high-profile wedding.

CM's son Vaibhav is getting married to Shalini, daughter of Satish Yadav, a resident of Harda.

MP CM's family had reached Pushkar on Friday morning for the wedding.

A wedding procession will be taken out in the resort in some time, said sources. After the Toran ceremony and the wedding procession, the wedding rituals will begin, they added.