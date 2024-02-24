Lok Sabha Polls 2024: AAP And Cong Announce Seat Sharing Tie-Up For Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Confirming their alliance, the INDIA bloc constituents AAP and Congress on Saturday announced their seat sharing tie-up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections for Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana.

Out of the seven seats in Delhi, the AAP will contest on the four Lok Sabha seats of New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi while the Congress has been allocated three seats, namely Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

Though an agreement couldn't be reached in Punjab, the AAP has been given one seat, Kurukshetra in Haryana while the Congress will be contesting on nine seats in the state.

During the last Lok Sabha elections, the AAP and Congress did not win a single seat in Delhi. Out of the seven seats, the Congress was the runner up on five while the AAP was runner up on two seats, i.e. North West and South Delhi.

Addressing a joint Press conference with AAP minister Atishi, Congress General Secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik stated that there were seven seats in the Delhi Lok Sabha and the AAP would contest on four seats while the Congress would fight on three.

As an agreement couldn't be reached between the two parties regarding Punjab and Chandigarh, both will contest the polls separately there.

In Gujarat, the Congress is contesting on 24 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats, while the AAP has been given the two seats of Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

In Goa, the Congress candidates will contest on both Lok Sabha seats.

Addressing the media, Atishi said that the AAP has been an important pillar of the INDIA bloc from the beginning.

“We have been working for the success of the INDIA bloc. While negotiations and seat distribution with the Congress took time, the AAP has consistently made it clear that we are part of the alliance and will contest elections together,” she said.