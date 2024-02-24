Pms Of Italy, Canada And Belgium Arrive In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to Ukrinform, Reuters reports this with reference to the Italian government.

"Italy 's Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Justin Trudeau, Belgium's Alexander De Croo and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, travelled to the Ukrainian capital together overnight by train from neighbouring Poland" - the Italian government said in a statement.

EU's von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv

As reported, the Presidents of the European Council, European Commission and European Parliament Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Mecola in a joint statement paid tribute to the heroism of the people of Ukraine in their defense against Russian invaders.

Photo: Getty Images