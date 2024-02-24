Ukraine's Struggle For Freedom Inspires The World - Metsola

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression inspires the world.

According to Ukrinform, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola wrote about this on the social network X .

"Two years of defiance under fire. Two years of extraordinary courage by ordinary people.

Two years of Ukraine inspiring the world," she said.

As reported, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. Roberta Metsola was the first European politician to visit Ukraine at the beginning of the aggression and address the Verkhovna Rada. The level of danger for the capital and the whole of Ukraine was very high at that time.