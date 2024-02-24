Kuwait Oil Price Drops By 58 Cents To USD 82.30 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil dropped by 58 cents to settle at USD 82.30 per barrel on Friday compared to USD 82.88 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday. In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude oil fell by two US dollars to reach USD 81.67 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude moved down by USD 2.09, settling at USD 76.52 a barrel. (end) aam

