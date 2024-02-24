UN Calls For Justice Regarding Breaches In Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- The United Nations has called for accountability and justice regarding "the dangerous and grave violations" of human rights in Gaza and the West Bank during the 12 months ending on October 31.

Impunity must not persist and perpetrators of the breaches must be brought to account, said a report released, late on Friday, by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, alluding to the violations that had happened throughout 56 years of the occupation and 16 years of the siege on Gaza.

Justice is the basis for ending the cycles of violence and its achievement is necessary to enable the stakeholders to take substantial steps toward peace, the report said.

The report indicated concerns at illegitimate killing, the holding of hostages, intentional destruction of civilians' properties, collective punishments, deprivation of utilities, demolishing infrastructures AND forced immigration -- all banned by the international humanitarian law.

The report touched on the Israeli occupation's violations that resulted in grave suffering by the Palestinians, including the killing of civilians on a wide scale, recurring displacements, the demolishing of houses and food deprivation. (end)

