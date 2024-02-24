Biden, Macron Talk Ukraine Aid Amid Congress Stall

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the threat posed by Russia, which continues its war of aggression, as well as support for Ukraine in conditions where the United States Congress is delaying the adoption of the corresponding bill on continued assistance.

As reported in the White House , the presidents spoke on Friday, Ukrinform saw.

"The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral and global issues, including Russia's destabilizing actions, support for Ukraine ahead of the two year anniversary of Russia's invasion, and the need for Congress to pass funding for Ukraine," the White House press service noted.

Also, the presidents of the USA and France focused on other issues, including developments in the Middle East.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden continues to actively work on promoting in Congress the bill laying down a security aid package for Ukraine. On Friday, he called on governors of states to make efforts to encourage the House to immediately pass the bill, which had been previously backed by Senate.