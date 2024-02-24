EU's Von Der Leyen Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

That's according to her posting on X , seen by Ukrinform.

“In Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the 2nd year of Russia's war on Ukraine,” she wrote in a caption to her picture taken at the rail station.

The EC president wrote she came to“celebrate the extraordinary resistance of the Ukrainian people”.

“More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free,” von der Leyen concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 24, 2024, Ukraine marks the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

As of today, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated over 409,000 Russian invaders, as per the General Staff.