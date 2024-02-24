Political Parties In Cambodia Wrapped Up Campaign For Tomorrow's Senate Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Feb 24 (NNN-AKP) – Political parties in Cambodia, yesterday, concluded a 14-day campaign for tomorrow's Senate election, without any reports of violence or incidents, a National Election Committee (NEC) official, said.

Four parties are contesting the election, namely the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), the Funcinpec Party, the Khmer Will Party, and the Nation Power Party.

NEC member, Som Sorida, said, no reports of irregularities or violence had occurred throughout the two-week campaign.

Held every six years, the election for the Senate, or the upper house, is a non-universal election, because ordinary citizens do not take part in the electoral process.

According to the NEC, all 125 National Assembly members and 11,622 commune councillors, will vote at 33 polling stations across the country.

The Senate has 62 seats, but the vote will be held for 58 seats only, as two senators will be appointed by Cambodian King, Norodom Sihamoni, and two others by the National Assembly, or the lower house.

In the last Senate election in 2018, the CPP won all 58 seats.– NNN-AKP