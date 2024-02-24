Kuwait Amir Congratulates Estonia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Estonia Alar Karis on his country's national day, wishing him good health, further progress and prosperity for Estonia and its friendly people. (end) rk

