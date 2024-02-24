Kuwait PM Congratulates Cooperative Guyana's President On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on his country's national day. (end) rk

